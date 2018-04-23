Chile beat Argentina to qualify for maiden Women’s World Cup

SANTIAGO – Chile qualified for its maiden Women’s World Cup in spectacular fashion with a 4-0 win over Argentina in the final round of the Copa America Femenina on Sunday.

La Roja beat the Argentine side to shore up South America’s second and final automatic ticket to France 2019 before more than 12,000 fans at the Estadio La Portada in La Serena.

Goals from Camila Saez and Maryorie Hernandez put Chile ahead and an own goal at the end of the first half made it 3-0. The fourth goal from Francisca Lara followed at the end of the second half.

Chile features players from France, Spain, Brazil, Colombia and Japan in addition to the NWSL (the Washington Spirit’s Yanara Aedo).

💻📲 AHORA – Pdte @sebastianpinera recibe en La Moneda a #LaRojaFemenina para celebrar su histórica clasificación al Mundial de Francia 2019. Disponible EN VIVO vía #FacebookLive 👉🏻 https://t.co/fRSMGZoHEu pic.twitter.com/Jx8b5ZnvPl — Prensa Presidencia de Chile (@presidencia_cl) April 23, 2018

As host of the Copa America Femenina, Chile was one of the few South American teams to put many resources into preparing for qualifying. In the last year, it hosted four South American rivals in addition to traveling to France for a friendly against the 2019 World Cup hosts.

Chile was the only team in the final four that has never played in the Women’s World Cup. Colombia, who featured in the past two Women’s World Cups, suffered a 3-0 defeat against Brazil who retained their title for the third successive time.

Brazil’s victory means they will feature at the 2020 Women’s Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo, while Chile will play-off against an African opponent.

Argentina will now feature in the play-off against CONCACAF’s fourth-placed side later this year.

2015 Women’s World Cup debutants Ecuador bowed out in the group stage at the ten-nation Copa America Fememina without a win.