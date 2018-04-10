Meet Masazo Nonaka – the world’s new oldest living man

TOKYO – A Japanese man, who was born 112 years and 259 days ago, has received a Guinness World Records certificate naming him the world’s oldest man during a ceremony on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido.

Masazo Nonaka, born on July 25, 1905, took the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera of Spain died this year at the aged 113, Guinness World Records said.

We just presented our new oldest living man record holder with his certificate (and a celebratory cake). Congratulations to 112 year old Masazo Nonaka from Hokkaido, Japan! 🎉 https://t.co/Psan6YLUZB pic.twitter.com/uBRiQY7dZS — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 10, 2018

A farmer and lumberjack in his youth, Nonaka later ran a hot spring inn in his hometown of Ashoro, on Hokkaido island, 900 km (560 miles) north of Tokyo, and raised two sons and three daughters.

He has seven brothers and one sister who live nearby in Ashoro, Hokkaido and his already large family grew further after he married Hatsuno in 1931, going on to have five children with her.

Nonaka enjoys dipping in a spa and is fond of sweets, especially a strawberry sponge cake. He was joined at an award ceremony on Tuesday by relatives and officials.

The Guinness World Records title for the oldest man who ever lived is held by another Japan man, Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 at the age of 116 years and 54 days.

The greatest authenticated age for any human is 122 years, 164 days by Jeanne Louise Calment of France, who died in 1997.

Guinness World Records is currently investigating title holders for the Oldest person living (female), as no one has taken this title since 117-year-old Violet Brown (Jamaica) passed away in July 2017.