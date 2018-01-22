Alexis Sanchez joins Man Utd in swap with Henrikh Mkhitaryan (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – Chile’s star footballer Alexis Sanchez has completed his move to Manchester United, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan joining the Gunners as part of the swap deal with Arsenal.

The 29-year-old forward opted to move to Jose Mourinho’s Red Devils, where he will earn a wage upwards of £350,000 per week plus bonuses, after a long-touted move to Manchester City fell through.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Alexis_Sanchez from Arsenal. Full details: https://t.co/nUitNnNbV9 pic.twitter.com/S3ft22e7Jo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2018

British media reported that Sanchez, who will wear United’s iconic No. 7 shirt, has joined the club on a 4-1/2-year deal, while Arsenal announced that Armenia captain Mkhitaryan, who turned 29 on Sunday, had signed a long-term contract.

Sanchez said: “I am thrilled to be joining the biggest club in the world. I have spent three-and-a-half wonderful years at Arsenal and I bring with me very positive memories of that great club and its fans.

“The chance to play in this historic stadium and to work with Jose Mourinho was something I could not turn down. I am very proud to be the first Chilean player ever to play for United’s first team and I hope I can show our fans all around the world why the club wanted to bring me here.”

Sanchez missed Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday to have a medical in Manchester on Sunday.