VIDEO: Pope Francis tends to Chilean cop who was thrown off her horse

SANTIAGO – Pope Francis ordered his convoy to stop on Thursday after a mounted police officer was thrown from her horse as he passed behind her in the Chilean city of Iquique.

Footage shows the papal convoy stopping abruptly and the pontiff is seen disembarking and walking towards the scene where the police officer was lying on the ground.

Pope Francis stopped to help injured police officer Thurs in Chile after the horse he was on got spooked by the pope-mobile & bucked. IN-75TH pic.twitter.com/lZC0NrvInX — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) January 18, 2018

An ambulance arrived on the scene and took the police officer away and Pope Francis resumed his popemobile tour.

It was not clear if the police officer sustained any significant injuries.

He is wrapping up his visit to Chile in Iquique, where he will celebrate Mass and meet with members of the city’s growing immigrant community. Later Thursday he travels to Peru.