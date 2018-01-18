Former Miss Universe Valeria Piazza fighting for life in ICU with mysterious illness

LIMA – A former Miss Peru and Miss World contestant is fighting for her life in hospital.

Valeria Piazza, 27, is currently admitted at the hospital for an autoimmune disease. Jessica Newton, Miss Peru National Director, confirmed that Valeria is in delicate condition and hospital visitation policies were strictly enforced.

She is now heavily sedated in hospital, according to Ms. Newton.

Jessica said: “She was born with this disease, her body attacks itself, it has to stabilise, reduce inflammation and continue treatment.

Valeria’s mum Ceci thanked fans for “all of the charming comments and good wishes”.

She said: “So much love and support will help her recovery.”

Valeria won the Miss Peru Universe sash in 2016 and got to the final international stage of the competition.

She also got to the semi-finals of Miss World in 2014.

In October 2016, she was injured in a car accident after another driver smashed into her vehicle.