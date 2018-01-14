13 dead, 39 injured in Brazil multi-vehicle crash

CARACAS – At least 13 people were killed and 39 others hurt in a multi-vehicle crash in southeast of Brazil, authorities said.

Federal highway police said twelve of the injured are listed as being in a serious condition.

The accident occurred Saturday morning near the city of Grao Mogol in Minas Gerais state.

An officer at the department’s press office said at least six vehicles were involved, including a minibus, two trucks and two vans.

Police are investigating what caused the crash but apparently a minibus smashed into a truck laden with paper coming in the opposite direction.

Last year in August, a pileup on a highway bridge near Sao Paulo involving at least 36 vehicles left two people dead and a dozen injured.