China just discovered over 110 million tons of Silver

BEIJING – A deposit with more than 110 million tons of silver was discovered in the autonomous region of Inner Mongolia, in northern China, the local department of Land and Natural Resources said on Saturday.

The mine is located in the Shuangjianzi Mountain, and it is very much possible that there are more deposits in the depths and surroundings of the place, the Xinhua reported.

With this finding, China will significantly increase its silver reserves, calculated at 39 thousand metric tons in 2016. That amount keeps it in fifth place in the countries with the largest mineral deposits, behind Australia, Chile, Peru and Poland – which account for more than 80 percent of the world total.

In addition to jewelry, today this precious metal is in great demand in the automotive, aerospace and energy sectors.