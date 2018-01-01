Chile, Israel sign new aviation agreements

SANTIAGO – Israel’s Ministry of Transport has signed new air transport agreements with Chile and nine other countries.

During 2018, new direct air routes between Israel and Chile and Brazil will be inaugurated as well as a wide range of new direct flights between Israel and Switzerland, Ukraine, Russia, Jordan, Canada, China and other countries, according to Globes.

The new air transport agreements were signed during the annual conference of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) last week in Sri Lanka. The agreements were signed with Switzerland, Chile, South Africa, Vietnam, Canada, Dominican Republic, Uganda, Tanzania, Jordan and the U.K. (for when the U.K. leaves the European Union).

The Israeli delegation also held talks with Laos and Rwanda and hopes to sign air transport agreement with them in the near future.