Coca-Cola donates additional $4.3 million to Mexico and Caribbean victims

NEW YORK – Beverage giant Coca-Cola is tripling the amount of money it’s donating to disaster relief in the wake of Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico.

The company announced yesterday that it will give an additional US$4.3 million to help with recovery.

It had already pledged US$2 million to the American Red Cross for relief efforts linked to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma, and had said it would match employee contributions up to US$100,000.

The new pledges include US$1m to the Mexican Red Cross for immediate assistance, US$1m to the Salvation Army for provide food and shelter in the Caribbean, US$2m for longer term reconstruction in Mexico and US$300,000 to support rebuilding in St. Kitts, Turks and Caicos and Barbuda.