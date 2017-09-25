Venezuela’s Maduro may meet Russia’s Putin next month

MOSCOW – The head of states of Russia and Venezuela are likely to meet in Moscow in October this year.

“Yes, the possibility of such a visit (of Nicolas Maduro to Moscow) is being considered, and possible contacts between the two presidents (of Russia and Venezuela) are also being worked out,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

President Maduro and his Oil Minister Eulogio del Pino plan to visit Moscow to participate in the ‘Russian Energy Week’ Energy Efficiency and Energy Development International Forum due on October 4-7, the minister earlier told TASS.

The international forum is expected to bring together CEOs of biggest global energy companies, leading international experts and media representatives.

The ‘Russian Energy Week’ is focused on the global energy agenda, and is a platform for discussing vital issues, defining the main areas of development, and finding the best solutions to the existing challenges.