At least 48 dead as strong earthquake rocks Mexico (PICS & VIDEOS)

MEXICO CITY – At least 48 people were killed when a strong earthquake struck central Mexico on Tuesday.

The capital’s airport suspended operations after the 7.1 magnitude quake, and buildings across the city were evacuated.

My prayers and thoughts for those affected by today’s earthquake #Mexico My God keep everyone safe.Ameen#mexicoearthquake pic.twitter.com/RgZ36w5kHA — Talat Mahmood 🇳🇴 (@talat4u2) September 19, 2017

People were feared trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams rushed to the hardest-hit areas.

This looks bad.. Thoughts and prayers to all victims in Mexico City Following the 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/ZwZl1fWZSj — Kevin Lawson (@TheRealKLawson) September 19, 2017

Death toll is likely to rise, officials say.

Tuesday’s earthquake came less than two weeks after another strong 8.1 magnitude quake left 90 dead in the country’s south, and it occurred as Mexicans commemorated the anniversary of a 1985 quake that killed thousands.

The epicentre of the quake was next to Atencingo in Puebla state, some 120km (75 miles) from Mexico City, with a depth of 51km, the US Geological Survey said.

At least 42 people were killed in Morelos state, south of the capital, the governor said on Twitter. Four died in Mexico City and two others in Mexico state.

At least 27 buildings collapsed in Mexico City, President Enrique Peña Nieto said, urging people to avoid the streets so emergency services could easily reach the most affected areas.

Devastating images from Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/RpF7sUq31s — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) September 19, 2017

Phone lines were down in parts of the capital, and 3.8 million people were without power in affected areas.

U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted: “God bless the people of Mexico City. We are with you and will be there for you.”