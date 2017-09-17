Fiestas Patrias: World leaders congratulate President Bachelet on Chile’s Independence Day

SANTIAGO – President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Michelle Bachelet Jeria on the occasion of Chile’s Independence Anniversary.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Chile – Independence Day,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter released on Sunday.

“I hope that we will make joint efforts towards ensuring continuous development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Chile,” he added. “On this remarkable day, let me extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Chile peace and prosperity.”

From Muscat, Sultan Qaboos bin Said also sent a cable of congratulations to the Chilean leader. In his cable, the Sultan of Oman has expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to President Bachelet and the people of Chile.

Today, the Republic of Chile celebrates its Fiestas Patrias. The two-day festivity begins annually on September 18 to commemorate the proclamation of the First Governing Body of 1810, and the beginning of the Chilean independence process. It is capped with the “Day of the Glories of the Army” (Día de las Glorias del Ejército) on September 19, which marks the anniversary of the first-ever military parade in the history of Chile. Army Day was formally established in 1915.

This South American country officially declared independence from Spain on February 12, 1818, and was recognized on April 25, 1844. However, by tradition, Chileans celebrate Independence Day on September 18, the day in 1810 when the First Government Junta was established and the war of independence began.