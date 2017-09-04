Alexis Sanchez picks up ankle injury at Chile camp

SANTIAGO – Star footballer Alexis Sanchez has been all over the news after Arsenal talisman picked up an injury while on international duty.
The 28-year-old hurt his ankle during a Chile training session with local media reporting that he left with an ice pack around the problem area.
The forward was on the verge of moving to the Manchester City in a £60 million move but Arsenal pulled the plug at the last minute after their failed £92m Thomas Lemar bid.
And that means City will now wait till next summer to revive their interest when Sanchez becomes a free agent.
The Gunners will get a better idea of the extent of the injury tomorrow evening when Chile play Bolivia.
Sanchez is thought to be a doubt for the match, although Chile’s medical staff are reportedly hoping he will be able to push through the pain barrier.
Chile will be tempted to risk Sanchez for the match in La Paz in the awareness that their World Cup qualification is far from assured. They currently occupy the fourth qualifying spot in the South America group but only on goal difference ahead of Argentina who are in the fifth-place play-off position. Paraguay and Ecuador are just two points behind.
The news of the injury will be a serious concern to Arsenal who only managed to welcome Sanchez back to action just before the international break. The former Barcelona player featured in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.
Following a shaky start to the season for Arsene Wenger’s side, the loss of any player at this time will be a blow.
The Gunners take on Bournemouth when the Premier League resumes at the weekend.