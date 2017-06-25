India sends 31 satellites from 29 countries including Chile on space mission

NEW DELHI – The India Space Research Organization (ISRO) earlier this week successfully launched 31 satellites using PLSV-C38 rocket, including Cartosat-2E dedicated to Earth observation.

As reported by ISRO website, the fortieth PLSV-C38 vehicle took off at 09:29 local time from the Satish Dhawan Space Center on Sriharikota, an island in the southeastern state of Andhra Pradesh.

The main satellite Cartosat-2E is an advanced remote sensing and Earth observation satellite, aimed at collecting large-scale maps for urban planning, infrastructure, traffic systems and disaster management.

The co-passenger devices comprise 29 nano satellites from Austria, Belgium, Great Britain, Chile, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and the United States, as well as an Indian nano satellite.

Foreign nanosatellites are part of ISRO’s business agreements with the government-owned Antrix Corporation Ltd and international clients.

NIUSAT Indian satellite belongs to Nooral Islam University from Tamil Nadu state and will provide multispectral images to monitor agricultural crops and climate changes.