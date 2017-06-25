Chile to upgrade C295 maritime patrol aircraft for full ASW capability

SANTIAGO – A Chilean Navy Airbus Defence and Space (Airbus DS) C295 Persuader maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) arrived at the company’s facility in Seville, Spain, in mid-June to undergo a major depot check and upgrade to full anti-submarine warfare (ASW) capability, according to military.

Three C295s, worth USD125 million, were ordered from Airbus DS in 2008 under Project ‘Alcatraz’.

Chilean Navy aircraft 501 (S/N 066) was delivered late in 2009 with cargo standard wings instead of modified wings with strong points to carry ASW light torpedoes or other weapons and equipment, as this package was still under development and not yet available