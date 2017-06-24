Soccer star Lionel Messi turns 30

BEUNOS AIRES – Argentina’s star footballer Lionel Messi is celebrating his 30th birthday today.
The official Champions League account wished Lionel Messi a happy birthday on Saturday as he turned 30.
Happy 30th birthday Lionel Messi!
🎂🎈🎁⚽️
The greatest? pic.twitter.com/25hZnXscEf
— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 24, 2017
Messi has also been receiving numerous birthday messages from fellow players, teams and fans on social media.
3️⃣0️⃣ titles. 3️⃣0️⃣ years old 💫
Happy Birthday, Lionel Messi! 🎉🎈🎁 pic.twitter.com/JYisL2cuLr
— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) June 24, 2017
G⚽️AL MORNING!!!
Messi turns 30 today, and we will be celebrating it all day with the hashtag #L30MESSI.
Are you joining the party? pic.twitter.com/lFVNEERSjD
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2017
An unstoppable 8-year-old Lionel Messi ❤️
Happy 30th birthday to the greatest footballer ever pic.twitter.com/2ncMRni4m3
— Football Vines (@FootballVines) June 24, 2017
At just 30, Messi has set many records, as well as winning four Champions League titles, eight La Ligas and five Copa del Rey trophies.
Full Profile
Full Name: Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini
Nickname: Leo, La Pulga
Date of Birth: 24 Jun 1987 (Age 30)
Place of Birth: Rosario
Nationality: Argentina
Height: 169 cm.
Weight: 67 Kg.
Position: Forward
Squad Number: 10
National Team: Argentina