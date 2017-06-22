Peru to host Water Polo Cup next month

LIMA – Some 250 athletes from various countries will arrive in Peru to compete at the 4th U.A.N.A. Water Polo Pan-American Youth (U17) Championship.

The event will take place in the Peruvian capital city of Lima from June 29 to July 9, 2017.

The participating countries will be: Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. and Venezuela.

Teams will be composed of sportspeople born in the year 2000 or later.

The tournament will grant five team-tickets towards the 4th FINA Water Polo World Youth Championships taking place next year.