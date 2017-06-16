Buenos Aires becomes Latin America’s first Green Award port

BUENOS AIRES – Buenos Aires has launched a 10% discount for all types of Green Award certified sea-going ships, becoming the first South American port to join the environmental initiative which is also supported by the Ministry of Transport of Argentina.

Connecting Argentina to the world one of the main goals of Argentinian Government, Buenos Aires Port is the leading transshipment point for the foreign trade of Argentina. It is considered the fourth-best port in Latin America and the Caribbean, due to the scale of its facilities and the volumes it handles on annual basis.

The South American Port Administration is said to be concerned about issues which could affect the local community – Buenos Aires port is located in the metropolitan area of the capital. As such, Buenos Aires is seeking to improve air and water quality and to reduce environmental impacts.

“This step taken by the port is an expression of its social accountability and environmental awareness,” said the Green Award in a statement.

“Participation in the Green Award scheme will help to attract safe and clean ships, encourage quality shipping and contribute to overall improvement of shipping in South America.”

There are currently 34 ports and port authorities participating in the Green Award.