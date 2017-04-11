Champions League: Three blasts hit football team bus in Germany

BERLIN – At least three explosions have been reported near the team bus of top German club Borussia Dortmund, injuring one person.
Borussia Dortmund said a person was injured in an incident involving their team bus ahead of their Champions League quarterfinal against Monaco.
German newspaper Bild reported that Spanish defender Marc Bartra had been taken to hospital.
The impact of the blast struck the rear of the bus.
German police stated on Twitter: “In the area of #Dortmund #Hochsten, an #Explosion has taken place. We have strong forces on the ground. The situation is still unclear.”
Three explosive devices were detonated near the Borussia Dortmund team bus, the police later said.
The German side was due to play the French club on Tuesday evening (NZT Wednesday) in the home leg of their quarterfinal tie. The match has been postponed until Wednesday (NZT Thursday).
Borussia Dortmund stated on the club’s Twitter account: “At the departure of our bus, an incident occurred. One person was injury. More information to follow.”
Bombenexplosion am Mannschaftsbus am Mannschaftshotel. Spieler in Sicherheit. Keine Gefahr im und am Stadion. Weitere Infos folgen. #bvbasm
