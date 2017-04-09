State of emergency in Peru; red alert for Amazon rivers

LIMA – The Peruvian government has extended a state of emergency declared in Ancash, Cajamarca, La Libertad regions and two districts of Ica in the aftermath of severe rains and floods caused by the Coastal El Niño phenomenon.

The state of emergency will be extended for an additional 45 days as of Wednesday, April 12.

Read more: Death toll rises to 72 in Peru rains, flooding, mudslides

The initiative allows the State to continue implementing immediate and necessary response actions to safeguard people’s right to life and integrity.

Regional and local government will continue to lead such actions in coordination with relevant ministries and National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci).

Read more: Chile to deliver aid to disaster-stricken Peru

Also, the Executive has issued a 45-day extension of a state of emergency in Chincha province and in Pisco province’s severely affected Huancano district (Ica region).

On the other hand, National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) has reported a red alert level warning for Napo, Amazonas, Marañon and Ucayali rivers.

Water level has risen as a result of constant rain over the past hours.