Chile Interested in Morocco’s Experience in Solar Energy: Andrés Rebolledo

Santiago – Chilean Energy minister, Andres Rebolledo, said that his country is interested in the experience of Morocco in solar energy and in projects launched by the kingdom in this area.

“For Chile, it is very important to get informed about the Moroccan experience in the field of renewable energy, particularly, solar energy,” Rebolledo told MAP following a meeting, on Tuesday, with a Moroccan parliamentary delegation, led by Speaker of the House of Advisors (upper house), Abdelhakim Benchamach.

The energy sector is being exposed to new challenges, and therefore experience in this area is of great importance, the minister said, adding that the meeting with the Moroccan delegation highlighted a multitude of issues related to the sector of renewable energy either in Morocco or in Chile.

Rebolledo lso noted that a Chilean delegation is expected to pay a visit to Morocco with the aim of obtaining further information on this experience and strengthening cooperation in this vital field.

During this meeting, the Speaker of the upper house reviewed the various projects launched by Morocco in the renewable energy sector, including the Ouarzazate’s solar station, the largest in the world.

Benchamach also recalled the importance of the visit made by King Mohammed VI to Chile in 2004, which gave new impetus to the Moroccan-Chilean relations.

Morocco has chosen to diversify its partnerships, and is determined to develop its cooperation with Chile as part of a sustainable and fruitful agenda, he said, expressing both countries’ common political will to strengthen bilateral relations.