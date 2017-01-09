Moderate Earthquake Jolts Northern Chile

SANTIAGO – A magnitude-5.1 earthquake jolted Antofagasta, a region in northern Chile, but no injuries or damage have been reported, the University of Chile’s Seismology Institute said.

The temblor occurred at 0104 GMT Sunday and its epicenter was located about 79 kilometers (some 50 miles) southeast of the town of Socaire and 1,646 kilometers (1,022 miles) north of Santiago.

A total of 22 quakes ranging in magnitude from 2.7 to 5.0 have been registered in the past 24 hours, the institute said.

Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent quakes and volcanic activity that accounts for about 85 percent of the world’s seismic activity.