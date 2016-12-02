High hopes in Chile and Mexico as Canada contributes $14 million in clean technology

By Mildred Caranto

Canada is to contribute $14 million in clean technology in Mexico and in Chile to reduce pollution for a cleaner world.

The announcement was made last month by Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Ms. Catherine McKenna in Morocco. This major contribution is aimed to reduce short-lived climate pollutants (SLCPs), like methane, through partnerships with Mexico and Chile.

As Climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution, Canada is committed to reducing climate-harming pollutants at home and around the world. And this investment is part of Canada’s commitment of $2.65 billion over the next five years to help countries and communities around the world pollute less, be better equipped to resist the effects of climate change, and make a positive contribution to a global clean economy.

This collaborative work will create a cleaner environment for everyone, from Mexicans and Chileans to Canadians and their families, who share this global environment.

“In Mexico’s oil and gas sector, we will work towards reducing gas flaring from ‎plant operations, which is the burning of natural gas that cannot be processed,” Catherine McKenna said, in a statement.

Methane emitted through oil and gas operations is 84 times more potent than carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, over a 20-year period, and black carbon from these activities accelerates warming in the Arctic.

Landfills are estimated to be the third largest source of global methane emissions attributable to human activity.

“Gas flaring is responsible for harmful emissions causing climate change and air pollution. In Chile, we will capture methane that escapes decomposing garbage at landfill sites and divert organic matter from the waste through composting.

“SLCPs do not last as long in the atmosphere as carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, but they are much more powerful and very harmful to the climate. Reducing SLCPs is essential to address climate change in the short term. These pollutants also cause respiratory problems and other negative health effects so, by reducing them, we are protecting the health of families and communities everywhere,” Ms. MnKenna added.

Canada’s action on climate change are greatly helping communities in Canada and around the world in tangible and meaningful ways, like improving air quality and providing more access to economic opportunities.