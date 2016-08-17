LATEST NEWS
Stampede of thousands of illegal Haitians in Chile

About the author

Editor

Editor

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Leah

    Disappointed with the use of language here… “stampede of illegals”? A bit dehumanizing, no?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team