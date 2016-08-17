Stampede of thousands of illegal Haitians in Chile

The illegal migration of Haitians in Chile took the dimension of a veritable stampede. While in 2003, 2,428 Haitians arrived in Chile, their number exceeds today the 41,065 migrants, with 20,196 migrants only in the first half of this year, according to a report from the Investigative Police (PDI) published Sunday.

Out of 41,065 Haitians who entered the country during the last three years on a tourist visa for 90 days, only 4,404 have returned to the country of origin. This means that 89% remained illegally without renewing their tourist visa, says PDI, which underlines that 110 Haitians arrive on average every day in Chilean territory.

The majority of Haitians trying to escape political and economic crisis affecting Haiti and are attracted by the stability of the economy and employment in Chile, says a report of the civilian police. These illegal Haitian migrants see Chile as a country of new opportunities after their disappointments in Brazil the last 3 years…

“Haitians migrating to Chile because the country has one of the most stable economies in Latin America, there are job opportunities and a small Haitian community already installed,” said Benito Baranda, President of the NGO Solidarity America.

The majority of Haitians have settled in northern Santiago, working mainly in construction, many of them are irregular migratory situation, according to the Chilean Ministry of Immigration.

SL/ HaitiLibre