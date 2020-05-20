In Pics: Peruvian migrants sleeping outside embassy in Santiago de Chile

Peruvian nationals, who came to neighbouring Chile in search of work, have found themselves in a very difficult situation due to the coronavirus crisis. The majority of them, who worked as housekeepers, lost their jobs since nearly half of the population in the South American country is under a total quarantine. Finding themselves completely without means to exist, these Peruvian migrants have camped outside their Embassy in Santiago with a demand for authorities to send them home.–Photos by Larisa Zinder/The Santiago Times
