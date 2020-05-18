In Pics: Chile lockdown leaves Venezuelan migrants stranded amid virus fears

SANTIAGO – Hundreds of Venezuelans in Chile are forced to live in makeshift tents outside their country’s embassy in Santiago amid the coronavirus outbreak. These stranded migrants, who lost livelihood due to the lockdown in the Chilean capital, have been camping out in the open for the past 10 days. Earlier this month, the Venezuelan foreign ministry said it planned to bring home citizens from countries throughout South America but these families are still hoping for a repatriation fight.
Chile is the third country after Colombia and Peru to host the highest number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, having received around 10 per cent, or more than 400,000 of the 4 million Venezuelans who fled their country amid an economic and humanitarian crisis. – (Photos by Larisa Zinder/The Santiago Times)