Peru forward Farfan diagnosed with COVID-19

LIMA – Peru and Lokomotiv Moscow forward Jefferson Farfan has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Jeferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the Russian club said on Saturday in a social media post. “We wish Jeff a speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

The 35-year-old was reported by Peruvian media to not have been taken to hospital.

Farfan, who has been capped 95 times for Peru, has yet to play a match for his club this season after suffering a serious knee injury during last year’s Copa America in Brazil.

The Russian Premier League is due to restart on June 21 after it was suspended in mid-March because of the global health crisis. Lokomotiv are currently second in the 16-team standings with eight games remaining.