Diaz would be a “fantastic” addition to Universidad de Chile’s squad – if he returns

SANTIAGO – Veteran Chilean midfielder Marcelo Diaz would be a “fantastic” addition to Universidad de Chile’s squad, should he return to where his career began, according to head coach Hernan Caputto.

Diaz, whose contract with Argentina’s Racing expires in June next year, has publicly declared a desire to finish his career at his original club.

“I think it’s fantastic that some players want to have the possibility of returning to the club, especially those like Marcelo,” Caputto told Radio Cooperativa.

“I think that it’s super important to assess where they want to go, but that will happen when the time is right. You have to have a lot of respect for the players who are in the squad, but obviously if the possibility arises and there is a consensus, he would be welcome.”

Diaz made his first-team debut for Universidad as a teenager and played 210 matches for the Santiago club before his 2012 move to FC Basel.

The 33-year-old has been capped 61 times for Chile and was a member of the national team’s 2015 and 2016 Copa America triumphs.