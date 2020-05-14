Chile’s Constitutional Court “on the verge of corruption”

Gonzalo Díaz Ponce

“Before I arrived there were stopped causes in the TC (Constitutional Court) for a long time, on the verge of corruption,” these were Maria Luisa Brahm’s words, the President of the Constitutional Court of Chile on a national newspaper.

María Luisa Brahm was selected by the President Sebastián Piñera Echeñique as a minister of the Constitutional Court in 2013. On August 28th, 2019 she was elected as President of the mentioned court.

Her performance has been very responsible, since she has not stopped attending a single day to the Court which she presides. However, in the exercise of her profession as the president, she has noticed certain deficiencies that, according to her, lead the future’s Court, as she said, “on the verge of corruption.” How is it possible? According to María Luisa, a lot of causes have been stopped for years. In fact, there were causes belonging to the old penal system that were not processed yet. In addition, María Luisa, by herself, very some facts in particular; for example, a lawyer who charges his or her client for the time the case was suspended.

Moreover, other statements of the president of the Constitutional Court have raised controversies. One of them was the function of the Constitutional Court as a third camera chamber, function that María Luisa says it is correct.

This issue has raised another problem in relation to the existence of the Constutional Court, because there are some countries that do not have this court in their law. As a matter of fact, this topic was also thought considering the plebiscite for the new constitution. Nevertheless, María Luisa Brahm disagrees with this idea, as she highlights the importance of the Constitutional Court in the country.

The author is an English teacher and also a law student at Universidad Central de Chile.