Protect Yourself! Don’t Test God!

Coronavirus has come into existence! It’s a dangerous virus that has already killed nearly 300,000 people and the death toll is expected to keep rising. Some persons, especially religious ones, tend to have the idea that they are miraculously protected under Jesus’ blood, so they just cannot contract the coronavirus. Hence, they are unconcerned.

What did Jesus say in response to the Devil’s temptation that he jump from the battlement of the temple, that he will be caught by God’s angels and not be hurt? Jesus response was: “Thou shalt not tempt (or test) the Lord thy God.” Matthew 4:7. So Jesus never recommended that his followers depend on miraculous protection from diseases or any other unfortunate occurrence, testing God to protect them. When the apostle Paul gave Timothy advice for his stomach problem and other sicknesses, he told Timothy to “use a little wine for thy stomach’s sake and…infirmities.” Thus, the apostle Paul did not suggest that Timothy pray for miraculous protection, or test God to solve his medical problems. He recommended using wine, which has curative properties. Of course, Timothy could have prayed for wisdom to deal with his health issues, while not expecting miraculous help. James 1:5.

A faithful servant of God named Epaphroditus fell sick at one time. Philippians 2:25, 26. Other servants of God did too, such as Peter’s mother-in-law – Matthew 8:14, Lazarus – John 11:1, 2 etc. Therefore, we should not have an over-righteous attitude and feel we are so extra special to God that we cannot get sick.

Please think sensibly and take action to protect yourself from the possibility of contracting the coronavirus. Proverbs 22:3. Wash hands frequently- before handling food, after using the toilet, after touching doorknobs etc. Avoid breathing in air near someone who sneezed without covering his/her mouth. Cover your mouth when coughing/sneezing. Be prepared to wear a strong mask if necessary! Do all necessary things to help protect yourself against coronavirus and any other disease. Agree with Jesus – DO NOT test Jehovah God! Exodus 6:3.