Health Minister of Chile Has Confirmed The First Death From Coronavirus

March 22, 2020 Own Abbas Comments Off on Health Minister of Chile Has Confirmed The First Death From Coronavirus
CHILE – Health Minister of Chile Jaime Manalich has confirmed the first death in the country of an 83 year old woman due to COVID-19. This is the first death due to coronavirus among 537 more cases to the date, he said in his tweet on Saturday. 

Health Minister Manalich said in his tweet ” We have to regret the first deceased in Chile by COVID19. 83-year-old female, prostrate, in which compassionate management was chosen. ” The current number of COVID-19 cases in Chile are among the highest in Latin America.

Source: The New York Times

