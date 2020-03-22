Health Minister of Chile Has Confirmed The First Death From Coronavirus

CHILE – Health Minister of Chile Jaime Manalich has confirmed the first death in the country of an 83 year old woman due to COVID-19. This is the first death due to coronavirus among 537 more cases to the date, he said in his tweet on Saturday.

Tenemos que lamentar el primer fallecido en Chile por COVID19. Mujer de 83 años, postrada, en la que se optó por un manejo compasivo. — Jaime Mañalich (@jmanalich) March 21, 2020

Health Minister Manalich said in his tweet ” We have to regret the first deceased in Chile by COVID19. 83-year-old female, prostrate, in which compassionate management was chosen. ” The current number of COVID-19 cases in Chile are among the highest in Latin America.

Source: The New York Times