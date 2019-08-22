Is Chilean President Sebastián Piñera ‘a famous thief’? Wikipedia says so!

SANTIAGO – Someone on Wikipedia has vandalized the biography of Sebastián Piñera, exposing the level of protection for the Chilean President’s profile by the online search engine.

The revision history of Piñera’s page shows that someone on Thursday successfully added words like “famous thief” to his information and also edited his family name (“Piraña” which means “Piranha” in English).

This is clearly in violations of Wikipedia’s ‘biographies of living persons policy’, which states that “Contentious material about living persons that is unsourced or poorly sourced must be removed immediately, especially if potentially libelous or harmful.”

His Wikipedia profile is yet to be updated.

Changing the status of Piñera’s page to semi-protected by Wikipedia will make it difficult for bots and new users to edit the page.

Launched in 2001, Wikipedia is a multilingual online encyclopedia, based on open collaboration through a wiki-based content editing system.