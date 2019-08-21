Chile’s Juan Carlos Saez handed 8-year ban for match fixing

SANTIAGO – Former world number 230 Juan Carlos Saez has been banned for eight years and fined £10,300 ($12,500) for match fixing.

The 28-year-old Chilean was interviewed by the Tennis Integrity Unit after unusual betting patterns were highlighted during matches he played in. The Tennis Integrity Unit says Saez refused to cooperate with its investigation and also repeatedly failed to hand over his mobile phone for forensic analysis.

Saez separately admitted to receiving a corrupt approach at an ITF Futures tournament, which he did not report; hence found guilty for breaching anti-corruption rules.

Saez is 1,082nd in the ATP world rankings, having reached 230th in September 2015. He hasn’t played a tournament since November.