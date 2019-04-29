Viña Cousiño Macul presents its new image

SANTIAGO – One of the most traditional vineyards in Chine presents a new image, which is associated with a campaign that highlights the role of Isidora Goyenechea, as the anchor woman of the vineyard.

With more than 150 years of history, Viña Cousiño Macul updates its image to give it a renewed and modern look. One of the main changes is the change of typography to a more readable, which allows to see more clearly the initials that make up the family monogram, which was designed by the founder of the Vineyard, Isidora Goyenechea de Cousiño.

Isidora, the strong woman of the Cousiño

Isidora Goyenechea de Cousiño (1836-1897), lived her childhood in Copiapó with her brother Eleuterio and her parents María de la Luz Gallo and Ramón Goyenechea, who was co-owner of “La Descubridora”, a silver mine located in Chañarcillo.

Isidora Goyenechea married Luis Cousiño, son of Matías Cousiño, who had worked with Ramón Goyenechea at the Chañarcillo mine. Together they took care of the family business, however, at the age of 37, Isidora became a widow and was in-charge of managing the family fortune, becoming the first woman to run the Cousiño companies.

From the agency DAf, which specializes in branding and campaigns for wines and spirits, they explain that Cousiño Macul is a traditional brand, which has lasted over time thanks to the collective imagination. The idea was to create a new corporate identity, which will rescue its main icon: the family monogram, which is presented in a vibrant new color, to make the transition from a traditional brand to a classic and timeless. The vineyard will maintain its attributes such as history, product image and flavor, but with a renewed style, much more current.

“Cousiño Macul is deeply connected with the history of Santiago, at present the name of Isidora Goyenechea is in one of the main avenues of the city, at the time the family name was named after a park (Parque Cousiño, present O’Higgins) and our wines have been with several generations of Chileans,” says Verónica Cousiño, commercial director of the winery.

The change of image will be accompanied by the advertising campaign, “Santiago tiene un sello” (“Santiago has a stamp”), with special emphasis on social networks, which is led by an empowered, sophisticated and simple woman, the main features of Isidora Goyenechea de Cousiño.

Regarding the campaign, the executive explains that “traditionally the world of wine has been associated with men and until now we have not given it the importance that a woman like Isidora deserves. Matias Cousiño and Luis Cousiño (Isidora’s father-in-law and husband) were always seen, but now it’s time to highlight the role of this woman, a visionary for the time, who had the responsibility of taking the family business forward and converting Cousiño Macul in the vineyard that is today”.

The seal of quality and tradition of Cousiño Macul will continue to prevail in its wines, now with a renewed look, which makes it an excellent alternative for moments of celebration and meetings.