Brazil: Bolsonaro leaves hospital after 17-day stay

On Wednesday morning, the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, was discharged after having spent 17 days in the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. The President had entered the premises to undergo an operation due to the consequences of the attack he suffered while he was a candidate last September.

After leaving the hospital, the head of state moved to the airport in Congonhas São Paulo to take a flight to Brasilia where is the Palacio de la Alvorada, the official residence.

Vamos para Brasília! Brasil acima de tudo; Deus acima de todos! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/Ej8C5lvcH9 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) February 13, 2019

On January 27, Bolsonaro arrived at the medical center to remove the colostomy bag and while performing the rest after the intervention, was diagnosed with pneumonia that forced him to prolong his stay at the place.

According to the discharge, the President is “with the normalized lung picture, without pain, without fever, with restored intestinal function and a light diet”.

The Brazilian government was waiting for the president’s discharge to finish defining the first proposals that it will send to Congress, focused on a reform of pensions and retirement and the fight against crime. These projects are two of Bolsonaro’s main campaign promises, which are to put an end to a chronic fiscal deficit and to corral organized crime, which is attributed to violence that annually leaves some 60,000 dead in the country.