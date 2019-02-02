Chile receives ambassador of interim Venezuelan president

SANTIAGO – The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Chile, Roberto Ampuero, recently met with Guarequena Gutiérrez, diplomatic representative of Venezuela in Chile, appointed by the proclaimed President-in-charge of the Caribbean country, Juan Guaidó.

In a private meeting on Thursday, the first after the appointment made by the leader of the National Assembly, Gutiérrez thanked the support given by the Government of President Sebastián Piñera to Guaidó, and the National Assembly, “as well as the struggle for recovery of democracy and freedom in Venezuela”.

After the meeting ended, the new diplomatic representative, recognized as legitimate by Chilean President Sebastián Piñera, said that in the meeting she transmitted to Ampuero the most important points for Venezuelans led by the President in Charge, such as “the need to end the usurpation of powers in Venezuela; that the transitional government should specify, as soon as possible, free and transparent elections; and the opening of a humanitarian channel to face the serious crisis that exists in my country.”

Likewise, Gutiérrez valued the support that the Chilean government has given to the “Venezuelan diaspora, which has been expressed in the recognition of the President in Charge, Juan Guaidó, and other decisions such as the Democratic Responsibility Visa established during the past year.”

Meanwhile, the diplomat stressed the importance that the Venezuelan community in Chile can “also contribute with your vote”, in case of achieving “free elections so that we can sovereignly define our future.”

“I want to be available to my countrymen in this country, to listen to them and share with you. I know that several face difficult situations and my wish is to channel those concerns,” he added.

After the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Ampuero, posted on his Twitter account that “as President Sebastián Piñera’s government we will continue to support the Democrats of Venezuela. Free and transparent elections now!”

Guarequena Gutiérrez was appointed by the interim Venezuelan President, Juan Guaidó, last Tuesday, along with nine other diplomatic representatives in countries of the continent.–MercoPress