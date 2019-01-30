Thousands of dancers, musicians to be part of largest multicultural party in northern Chile

Carnaval Andino con la Fuerza del Sol

January 30, 2019 Web Editor Comments Off on Thousands of dancers, musicians to be part of largest multicultural party in northern Chile

SANTIAGO – Yesterday they arrived at the Palacio de La Moneda to launch the Inti Ch’Amampi Andean Carnival with the authorities, today they took Paseo Ahumada and turned it into a real party, to invite all the travelers to participate of this cultural event that will be held in Arica on February 15, 16 and 17.

Considered the third most important carnival in Latin America, the festival brings together more than 16 thousand dancers who are part of 64 dance groups from countries such as Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and who have been preparing for more than a year mega event.

The event forms a circuit of about 2 kilometers that crosses the old town of Arica, to end with a monumental stage at the foot of the Morro de Arica. This represents an artistic spectacle that is unique in the world and that can gather more than 160,000 people during the three days of the festival.

The event is organized by the Illustrious Municipality of Arica in conjunction with the Confraternidad de Bailes Andinos, Inti Cha’mampi and the Kimsa Suyu Federation of Culture and Indigenous Arts. In addition, it is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage.

Related Articles