Thousands of dancers, musicians to be part of largest multicultural party in northern Chile

SANTIAGO – Yesterday they arrived at the Palacio de La Moneda to launch the Inti Ch’Amampi Andean Carnival with the authorities, today they took Paseo Ahumada and turned it into a real party, to invite all the travelers to participate of this cultural event that will be held in Arica on February 15, 16 and 17.

Considered the third most important carnival in Latin America, the festival brings together more than 16 thousand dancers who are part of 64 dance groups from countries such as Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Brazil and Chile, and who have been preparing for more than a year mega event.

Tuve el honor de acompañar a una comparsa del carnaval Con la fuerza del Sol, que se realizará del 15 al 17 de febrero en Arica y con quienes pudimos dar a conocer la riqueza de nuestro patrimonio cultural, un gesto que estimula el aprecio y reconocimiento de nuestras raíces. pic.twitter.com/mHyA6g9RBs — Consuelo Valdés (@Consuelovaldesc) January 30, 2019

The event forms a circuit of about 2 kilometers that crosses the old town of Arica, to end with a monumental stage at the foot of the Morro de Arica. This represents an artistic spectacle that is unique in the world and that can gather more than 160,000 people during the three days of the festival.

La ministra @Consuelovaldesc asiste a la intervención del “Carnaval Andino con la Fuerza del Sol “, pasacalle que se realizará en el #PaseoAhumada en el que participarán bailarines y músicos, entre los que se incluyen bandas de bronces, comparsas lakitas y tarkeros. pic.twitter.com/vllWbOlxpL — Ministerio de las Culturas (@culturas_cl) January 30, 2019

The event is organized by the Illustrious Municipality of Arica in conjunction with the Confraternidad de Bailes Andinos, Inti Cha’mampi and the Kimsa Suyu Federation of Culture and Indigenous Arts. In addition, it is sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage.