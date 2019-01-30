Rockódromo 2019: More than 64 bands and soloists set to perform in Chile

SANTIAGO – The Rockódromo festival 2019, produced by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage, through its Rock Schools and Popular Music programs, will gather bands from Arica to Punta Arenas and international guests, between January 31 and February 3.

In the Parque Alejo Barrios de Valparaíso, between this Thursday, January 31 and Sunday, February 3, the Rockódromo 2019 festival lists its most ambitious version, one that reaches the 15th anniversary of the contest and the 25th anniversary of the program that organizes it and produces: the Rock and Popular Music Schools of the Ministry of Cultures, Arts and Heritage.

The minister of Culture, Consuelo Valdés, highlights that “Rockódromo has become over the last 15 years a must-see in the cultural agenda of the summer in Valparaíso. Not only because it is a must for fans of rock and popular music, but also because it is an event that culminates the processes that take place during the year in regions in charge of the Rock Schools program, and to which the musicians and Chilean bands aspire to participate.

“A public and free festival that has already established itself as the most relevant in the national scene, which takes advantage of the city as a stage, and that grows and reinvents itself every year, adding components and diversifying its offer.”

¡Acompáñanos a celebrar nuestros 25 años en grande! Desde este jueves en los escenarios de #Rockódromo2019 no te pierdas a @camilamoreno_ @joevasconcellos @Santaferia @bandaguachupe @javieramena y más. Ven a desfrutar del festival público más grande del país en #Valparaíso. pic.twitter.com/Bp9nmxjO1U — Escuelas de Rock (@EscuelasdeRock) January 29, 2019

Now, in total 64 cast and artists will participate in the festival stages. They include: Rubio, Javiera Mena, Guachupé, Santaferia, Francisca Valenzuela, Alvaro Henriquez, Dorso, Inti-Illimani, How to Assassinate Felipes, Fernando Milagros, Niños del Cerro, Adelaida, Los Cracks del Puerto, Camila Moreno and more.

There will also be Congress, Sinergia, Keko Yoma and Joe Vasconcellos; all of them professors and artists linked to the program Rock Schools and Popular Music that prepare concerts that will greet that birthday.

There will be, in total, five stages with musical programming in Alejo Barrios, on February 2 and 3: Guaguódromo, Winnipeg, Andes, Pacífico and Rockódromo Industria.

Rockódromo will open with a session of Music & Poetry in the Plaza Mena of Cerro Florida, by the Buenos Aires band Ocho Bolas, which prepares special training to play their album “Genio & Figura”, based on poems by Pablo de Rokha. That same day, the traditional Night in Los Balcones will gather Camila Moreno, Álvaro Henríquez in solo key, and Nadrán, young bet from the Rock Schools of Concepción, in the heights of Plaza Aníbal Pinto, with an overture in honor of Lucho Gatica.

On Friday, February 1 will be devoted to meetings, business conferences, lectures and conferences, in a program gathered under the title of Rockódromo Industria and that will run until Saturday, in a tent in the Park Alejo Barrios, with the presence of associations of musicians, international programmers and guests from the industry. There will also be a nightly showcases program on Friday 1 and Saturday 2 of February, in the stages of the classic El Huevo de Valparaíso pub.

Differentiating itself from the rest of the festivals of the season, Rockódromo also gathers bands from Arica to Punta Arenas, coming from the different training cycles carried out by Rock Schools in the national territory: Alusiva (Arica and Parinacota); The Q’umakanasa (Tarapacá); Fridacalo (Antofagasta); Chico Beast, Féñez and Rosa Moribunda (Valparaíso); Ani Del Mar and Forastero Fernández (Metropolitan Region); All-Jazzera (Maule); FrioLento (Biobío); Fish Dog (The Rivers); Oblique Tara (Aysén) and Ace of Oros (Magellan).

Two artists, moreover, say present from Rapa Nui: Etó and Amahiro. And from abroad come the band Cuatro Pesos de Propina (Uruguay), Meteora (Mexico), Hit La Rosa (Peru) and Solo Valencia (Colombia). Exhibitions, musical literature presentations, food spaces and games complete the integral experience of Rockódromo 2019, which – reaching its 15th edition – sets itself the goal of becoming the first public music festival of a public nature.

The entry for all scenarios and activities is of a liberated nature. The showcase, when being developed in a space with limited capacity, will require the withdrawal of invitations in coordinates that will be informed opportunely.