At least 11 dead, 296 missing in Brazil dam disaster

BRASILIA – At least 11 people have died and nearly 300 are missing after a dam burst in southeastern Brazil, engulfing homes, cars, and the Latin American country’s largest mining company’s offices.

The disaster struck Friday at Brumadinho dam near the city of Belo Horizonte in Minas Gerais state, spewing out millions of tons of muddy trailings – a waste byproduct of the iron-ore mining operations – that engulfed buildings, vehicles and roads with a deep, treacherous layer on Friday.

Dozens of helicopters and earth-moving machinery were being used in the rescue operation at the site near the town of Brumadinho, in Minas Gerais state.

State governor Romeu Zema said there was little chance of finding people alive. So far eleven people have been confirmed dead.

The latest count listed 296 people as missing, all of them mine workers listed by Vale, the mining company which owns the dam.

A total 176 survivors have been rescued so far, 23 of whom were hospitalized.

It is not clear what caused the collapse of the dam, owned by Brazil’s largest mining company, Vale.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro flew over the devastated zone, but said nothing to reporters when he returned from the flight.

Difícil ficar diante de todo esse cenário e não se emocionar. Faremos o que estiver ao nosso alcance para atender as vítimas, minimizar danos, apurar os fatos, cobrar justiça e prevenir novas tragédias como a de Mariana e Brumadinho, para o bem dos brasileiros e do meio ambiente. — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) January 26, 2019

Instead, he tweeted that it was “difficult to not be emotional before this scene.” All was being done to care for survivors and “determine the facts, to demand justice and prevent new tragedies,” he added.

The military said it was deploying 1,000 troops, including sniffer dogs, to the affected zone under orders from Bolsonaro.

Vale has been shaken by the disaster, the second in three years it has suffered in the same state.

Another dam administered by Vale and Australian mining company BHP Billiton collapsed in 2015 in the city of Mariana in Minas Gerais state, resulting in 19 deaths and forcing hundreds from their homes.

Two hours after the Friday’s accident, its stock fell 10 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.