DHL ‘to shut down’ Chilean e-commerce division

SANTIAGO – German e-commerce subsidiary DHL will close its Chilean e-commerce division on April b 12, according to local media.

Chile’s Diario Financiero newspaper reported that on April 12, the decision comes after stiff competition from companies such as Chilexpress, Starken, Blue Express and Correos de Chile.

However, DHL’s other package delivery divisions would continue to operate in Chile, which is one of the most prosperous economies in Latin America.

DHL, which began its e-commerce business in Chile in 2017, is yet to confirm the report.

With its headquarters in the German city of Bonn, Deutsche Post DHL is the world’s largest logistics company operating around the world, particularly in sea and air mail.