‘Made especially for you’: McDonald’s opens 83rd restaurant in Chile

SANTIAGO – McDonald’s Chile officially opened a one-of-its-kind restaurant in the South American country last week.

The 83rd franchise of U.S. fast food giant is based on a modern platform “Hecho especialmente para ti” (“Made especially for you”), which allows each order requires only a few seconds of preparation. The new restaurant will have 390 square meters, will be able to receive more than 150 clients and will be operative 24/7.

The novelty of the design is the Dual Point modality, which consists of the separation of the point of order and payment of the order, in relation to the place where the client receives his products . In addition, it automates delivery to customers through a single order number, facilitating and in turn streamlining each transaction.

“This restaurant, number 83 in Chile, is another milestone in our growth strategy and what better than being part of the gateway to our country. Being in the new Santiago International Airport is a concrete example of our interest in continuing to consolidate the brand in Chile, ” Carlos González, general manager of McDonald’s Chile, told CNN Chile.

The restaurant, located in newly opened Espigón C of the new Santiago International Airport, will be open for 24 hours.