Chile’s JetSMART starts flights to three Argentine cities

SANTIAGO – JetSMART, an ultra low-cost Chilean airline created by U.S. investment fund Indigo Partners, has begun flights to Argentina after obtaining an operating certificate from the Argentinian government.

Having secured a certificate of exploitation of aero-commercial services, JetSMART began flying direct to Cordoba and Mendoza in Argentina from Santiago and La Serena in Chile. Flights to the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, followed.

The Chilean airline operates nine Airbus A320-200 narrowbodies and expects to add two more aircraft by March 2019, with plans for a fleet of 100 by 2026.