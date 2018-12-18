Brazil: Bolsonaro disinvites Venezuelan and Cuban presidents to his inauguration

SAO PAULO – The Brazilian Foreign Ministry has confirmed that it had called off invitations sent to Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel and his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro, for the inauguration of President-elect Jair Bolsonaro, local media reported.

Bolsonaro will be sworn in on January 1. On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry released a letter from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry which recalled the invitation to Maduro as the latter “is an epitome of intolerance and fascism.”

Caracas replied by saying that Maduro had not planned to take part in the ceremony in any case.

The decision to disinvite the Cuban and Venezuelan presidents has been made after the consultations between the Brazilian Foreign Ministry and Bolsonaro’s transition team, the Globo broadcaster reported citing the ministry.

Bolsonaro, who represents the right-wing Social Liberal Party, secured a four-year presidential term by winning the October election.

Ernesto Araujo, Brazil’s incoming foreign minister called on all countries of the world to unite to liberate Venezuela. “All countries of the world must stop supporting Maduro and join in helping liberate Venezuela”.–MercoPress