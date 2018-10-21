Missing Chilean tourist found dead in South Africa

DURBAN – A Chilean backpacker, who had gone missing last month, has been found dead at a mortuary in Ladysmith city of South Africa, his father confirmed on Saturday.

Slavko ‘Kako’ Yaksic, was last seen between Dundee and Underberg on September 24. His relatives in Chile raised the alarm when he missed his flight to the South American country, according to the Independent Online.

His death was confirmed by Yaksic’s father, Sergio, who had come to South Africa to search for his missing son who was last seen in Dundee, north of KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement, which was first covered by IOL, Sergio confirmed that he had positively identified his son’s body at the mortuary on Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old arrived in South Africa in August for a holiday with his girlfriend. She returned on September 10 and he decided to stay on and continue his backpacking trip across the province. Yaksic was due to return back to Chile on October 10.

No further details regarding Yaksic’s untimely demise have been divulged by the S. African officials.