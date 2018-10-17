Two U.S. women, Chilean man found dead in national park

SANTIAGO – Two American women and their local guide who were exploring waterfalls in a national park in Chile were found dead in a river estuary days after they went missing yesterday.

Divers recovered the bodies of 23-year-old Rose Simonsen Franke and 25-year-old Hannah Lov Bozzy of the United States, and 21-year-old David Abdala Huenchunao of Chile on Monday. They were found in the waters of the Malalcura estuary, about 260 miles (580 kilometers) south of the Chilean capital, Santiago, the Biobio reports.

All three bodies, found near the bottom of waterfalls along the Laja river, were flown to a medical facility in the city of Los Angeles, about 40 miles to the west, where the official causes of death were to be determined.

The three were exploring the area near a national park guided by the Chilean when they went missing Saturday. Authorities haven’t released the native places of the American nationals.

Investigators believe they likely drowned after they were caught by a strong current.

The U.S. Embassy in Santiago said it was aware of the deaths and was monitoring the investigation. The embassy added, in a statement, it was “ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance” as required.