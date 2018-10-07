British Ambassador to Chile presents credentials to President Piñera

resident Sebastian Piñera and Ambassador Jamie Bowden discussed opportunities to further UK-Chile links.

SANTIAGO – The United Kingdom Ambassador to Chile, Mr. Jamie Bowden, presented his credentials to President Sebastián Piñera, at a ceremony that took place at La Moneda presidential palace earlier this week.

The Chilean Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Roberto Ampuero and a delegation from the British Embassy attended the ceremony.

After formal introductions, President Piñera and ambassador Bowden discussed issues of common interest and talked about opportunities to further the long-standing relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Bowden started duties as Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Santiago in June 2018.–MercoPress

