At least seven killed, over 50 injured as bus falls into Peruvian ravine

August 12, 2018

LIMA – At least seven people died and more than 50 sustained injuries on Saturday when a bus fell into a ravine in the central Peruvian region of Huanuco, according to Peru’s National Emergency Operations Center.

Rescue teams formed of police and firefighters arrived at the site of the accident and helped evacuate those injured to hospitals around Huanuco.

The bus was estimated to be carrying more than 60 people including the driver and co-driver.

It left the city of Pucallpa, in the eastern region of Ucayali, and destined for Tingo Maria, around 155 miles west.

Police said that for unknown reasons, the coach plunged into a ravine 150 meters deep while traveling along the Federico Basadre highway.

More than 100 people have been killed in three major bus accidents in the South American country.

