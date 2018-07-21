Dozen dead in central Mexico freeway crash

MEXICO CITY – At least 12 people were killed and five others injured after a public transport bus and a cargo truck collided in Ecatepec, in central State of Mexico, on Friday.

The accident occurred around 5:30 a.m. local time on a road connecting Mexico City and Pachuca, the capital of Hidalgo state, to the northeast of Mexico City.

The bus was traveling toward the Mexico City when it crashed head-on into the truck.

México Pachuca terrible 😔 pic.twitter.com/Z4CKMsWvKX — ELLELET ARGUETA (@ELLELET) July 20, 2018

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Authorities are currently working to find the cause of the accident.

Mexican Federal Police partially closed the freeway to allow emergency services to attend the scene, though it has since been fully reopened.