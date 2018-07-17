Chile receives three Black Hawk helicopters

SANTIAGO – The Chilean Air Force (Fuerza Aérea de Chile: FACh) received three Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters last week.

The multipurpose platforms will undergo final inspections in Mielec, Poland before they are transported to Chile, according to a FACh statement.

In December 2016 the FACh purchased a total of six Black Hawks, all of which are scheduled to be delivered this year.

According to a 14 March report by IHS Jane’s , the second batch will arrive by October.

Chile secures Lockheed Martin support for its F-16 fleet

A 2016 statement by Lockheed Martin explains that the contract includes spare parts, pilots and maintenance specialists training, on-site technical assistance, and ground support equipment.

