Chile receives three Black Hawk helicopters

SANTIAGO – The Chilean Air Force (Fuerza Aérea de Chile: FACh) received three Sikorsky S-70i Black Hawk helicopters last week.

The multipurpose platforms will undergo final inspections in Mielec, Poland before they are transported to Chile, according to a FACh statement.

Cada vez más cerca #Chile los helicópteros Black Hawk que llegarán a contribuir al apoyo a la ciudadanía en caso de catástrofes y a la planificación #FACh @ElMercurio_cl https://t.co/LkhAyRFekQ pic.twitter.com/HeZbtEBYNd — Fuerza Aérea_ Chile (@FACh_Chile) July 14, 2018

In December 2016 the FACh purchased a total of six Black Hawks, all of which are scheduled to be delivered this year.

According to a 14 March report by IHS Jane’s , the second batch will arrive by October.

A 2016 statement by Lockheed Martin explains that the contract includes spare parts, pilots and maintenance specialists training, on-site technical assistance, and ground support equipment.