Fire destroys Chilean naval base in Antarctica (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – A fire destroyed the facilities of a Chilean naval base on King George Island on the extreme northern end of Antarctica this week, according to the Chilean Navy.

There were no injuries, and the 10 naval personnel who were stationed at the base were evacuated and in good health, said the Chilean Navy in a statement on Thursday.

[ACTUALIZACIÓN] Incendio en la Gobernación Marítima de la Antártica Chilena https://t.co/6ZaUTZkAeE pic.twitter.com/qnUEGfle8g — Armada de Chile (@Armada_Chile) July 12, 2018

The Navy personnel were staying at the Chilean Antarctic Institute of the Chilean Foreign Ministry, according to Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero.

Lamentamos incendio de Gobernación Marítima Antártica. Felizmente a salvo las 10 personas que laboraban alli. Base Escudero de nuestro INACH alberga ahora a dotación de la Armada. pic.twitter.com/cRfaKXqSZb — Roberto Ampuero (@robertoampuero) July 12, 2018

Chile has 10 bases in Antarctica, more than any other country.