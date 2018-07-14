Fire destroys Chilean naval base in Antarctica (VIDEO)

SANTIAGO – A fire destroyed the facilities of a Chilean naval base on King George Island on the extreme northern end of Antarctica this week, according to the Chilean Navy.

There were no injuries, and the 10 naval personnel who were stationed at the base were evacuated and in good health, said the Chilean Navy in a statement on Thursday.

The Navy personnel were staying at the Chilean Antarctic Institute of the Chilean Foreign Ministry, according to Chilean Foreign Minister Roberto Ampuero.

Chile has 10 bases in Antarctica, more than any other country.

